40 supporters of former Kyrgyz president detained during riots in Bishkek

Forty supporters of Kyrgyz ex-president Almazbek Atambayev were detained during the riots in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the Bishkek Directorate of Internal Affairs said, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"Police officers detained 40 offenders," the directorate said. “The instigators of the riots are being identified.”

"The personnel of the Bishkek Directorate of Internal Affairs continues to serve as usually and ensures the safety of citizens and guests of the capital,” the directorate said. The Bishkek Directorate of Internal Affairs reminds that all possible provocations aimed at destabilizing public order will be stopped in time and in accordance with the law."

About 1,500 people tried to organize the riots in Bishkek on the night of August 8.

"Some 1,500 people tried to destabilize the socio-political situation," the directorate said. “The rioters tried to break into the parliament building, shopping centers, supermarkets and blocked the roads.”

“While taking the necessary measures to stop the attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation and further possible riots, looting and hooliganism, the police used special means,” the directorate said.

An attempt to conduct riots was made in Bishkek, most likely by supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, who was detained on August 8 during a special operation.

About 1,000 people supporting Atambayev gathered in the central square of the capital and demanded the resignation of incumbent President Jeenbekov. Later they were dispersed by the police through special means. According to the latest data, 98 people appealed for medical care on August 7-8.

Atambayev was arrested upon the court decision until August 26. He is suspected of having committed a crime under the article “Corruption”.

