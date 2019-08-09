Former head of Kyrgyz presidential administration detained

9 August 2019 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Former head of the Kyrgyz presidential administration and associate of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev - Farid Niyazov was detained by the law enforcement officers for 48 hours, Trend reports referring to TASS.

“Niyazov is suspected of involvement in hostage taking. Within two days, the court must make a decision on the measure of restraint in relation to the former head of the presidential administration,” Niyazov's lawyer said.

Niyazov was detained on Aug. 8 along with Atambayev as a result of an operation conducted by the law enforcement officers that lasted almost a day.

On Aug. 7, special services of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security made an attempt to detain Atambayev in Koy-Tash village, located in Kyrgyzstan’s Chuy Region, which failed.

Supporters of the ex-president who guarded the residence took six militants hostage. Afterwards, there were the clashes between the policemen who arrived at the scene and the citizens supporting Atambayev.

The law enforcement officers’ second attempt was successful. Atambayev and his associates, including Niyazov, were detained on August 8.

