Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security says Atambayev was preparing coup

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

Kyrgyzstan’s former President Almazbek Atambayev, detained on August 8, had plotted to carry out a coup, Head of the country’s State National Security Committee Orozbek Opumbayev said at a press conference in Bishkek on Aug. 13, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to Opumbayev, the ex-president used women and children as a human shield during a special operation to detain him as he intended to take advantage of media reports about civilian casualties in his attempts to overthrow the authorities.

Atambaev was preparing for this, Opumbayev added.

Opumbayev also said that a special forces soldier who participated in a special operation to detain Atambayev was killed with a weapon later found in the ex-president’s house.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news