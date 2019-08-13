Almost 140 people seek medical assistance after riots in Kyrgyzstan

13 August 2019 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

A total of 139 people have sought medical assistance after riots in Kyrgyzstan on August 7-8, the Central Asian republic’s Health Ministry told TASS, Trend reports.

"Some 139 people have received medical assistance as of today," the ministry said.

Riots broke out in Kyrgyzstan on Aug. 7 amid a special operation to detain former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was accused of corruption and stripped of his immunity, in his hometown Koi-Tash near Bishkek.

