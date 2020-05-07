Kyrgyzstan reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Thursday 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number in the country to 895, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Nurbolot Usenbaev, deputy minister of health of Kyrgyzstan said that there have been 246 patients with coronavirus infection in hospitals in the country.

Usenbaev said that 7 patients are in serious condition, and 4 are in intensive care.

He said that among the newly infected, 3 are medical workers.

"In total, 224 cases of coronavirus were registered among medical workers," said Usenbaev.

He also noted that 23 patients with a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals per day.

In total, 637 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals throughout the country, including 161 medical workers, and 12 have passed away.