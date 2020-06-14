Kyrgyzstan confirms 78 new COVID - 19 cases

Kyrgyzstan added on Sunday 78 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 2285, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The republican headquarters on coronavirus infection said that among the newly infected 9 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 438, including 341 recoveries.

Of the new confirmed cases, 39 cases (50%) were identified among the contact persons, 35 are unknown sources (45 %) and 4 are imported cases (5%), the report said.