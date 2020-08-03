Another 78 oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyz capital

With the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, a charter flight from the People's Republic of China with 78 oxygen concentrators, each with a capacity of 10 liters has arrived in Bishkek, the press service of the Government reported, Trend reports via Kabar.

The new units were purchased at the expense of the republican budget and transferred to the Ministry of Health, for distribution by region.

Earlier, 1500 5-liter oxygen concentrators were delivered from China. In addition, last week 40 more units of 10-liter concentrators were delivered. Over 350 oxygen concentrators of the same volume are expected to arrive next week.

In total, Kyrgyzstan has purchased 2,000 oxygen concentrators from the People's Republic of China.