Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 43,023

Kyrgyzstan registered 134 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the tally of infections in the country to 43,023, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The republican headquarters on COVID-19 said that 6 of the new cases are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 3,092.

The total recoveries increased to 36,397 with 341 new recoveries for the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, one virus related death has been registered in the past day, raising the death toll to 1,056.