China to allocate 95 mln yuan to Kyrgyzstan to strengthen fire and rescue units

China will allocate 95 million yuan to Kyrgyzstan to strengthen the fire and rescue unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the exchange letters, the Chinese government will provide Kyrgyzstan with a grant for the purchase of fire and rescue equipment. The agreement between the two governments "On strengthening the technical potential of the fire and rescue unit of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic" was signed in 2018.

During the briefing, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov spoke in more detail about this agreement.

According to the agreement, it is planned to supply 100 units of fire and rescue vehicles and 15 units of fire and rescue equipment.

“The total amount of the agreement is 95 million yuan,” he added.