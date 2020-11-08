Kyrgyzstan reports 515 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Sunday 515 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 62,819, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 546 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus over the past day. In total, 53,952 patients have recovered since the pandemic.

The headquarters also said that 7 medical workers tested positive over the past day, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 3,647.

Five new deaths are reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,177.

Currently, 3,409 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 3,634 patients - at home.

2,402 PCR tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.