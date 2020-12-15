Kyrgyz and Pakistan medical universities sign memorandum of cooperation

A delegation from Pakistan arrived in Bishkek to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the Associations of Higher Medical Universities of the Kyrgyz Republic and all private universities in Pakistan, which includes 82 universities, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The document, which was signed by rector of Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA), professor Indira Kudaibergenova and vice rector of the University of South Asia, Mr. Mian Imran Massoud, provides for the support of academic mobility programs, cooperation in the development of educational and scientific programs and other activities agreed by both parties.

KSMA familiarized representatives from Pakistan with the directions of the university's work and a presentation film about its activities.