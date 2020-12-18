295.8 thsd foreigners passed registration in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

Kyrgyzstan 18 December 2020 08:53 (UTC+04:00)
295.8 thsd foreigners passed registration in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

295 thousand 891 foreign citizens and stateless persons were registered on the territory of Kyrgyzstan from January 1 to November 29, 2020, according the press service of the State Registration Service (SRS) of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports citing Kabar.

141 thousand 482 of them are citizens of Russia, 20 thousand 519 - citizens of Kazakhstan.

In November of this year, the SRS registered 37 thousand 935 foreign citizens and stateless persons, of which: 17 thousand 893 citizens of Russia, 2 thousand 315 citizens of Kazakhstan.

"According to the Procedure for registration of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, approved by the government of the Kyrgyz Republic of December 19, 2016, citizens of Russia and Kazakhstan are exempt from registration in Kyrgyzstan for a period of 30 days," the report said.

The SRS reminds that foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving in the territory of Kyrgyzstan must go through the registration procedure. The registration procedure is carried out in any territorial passport divisions, regardless of the place of stay, through the automated information system "Registration of foreigners" and online registration is available on the SRS e-services portal portal.srs.kg.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran held meetings with P4+1 about nuclear deal
Iran held meetings with P4+1 about nuclear deal
Iran's Supreme Leader orders review of FATF related bills
Iran's Supreme Leader orders review of FATF related bills
Iran says it will return to nuclear deal, if P5+1 complies with its commitments
Iran says it will return to nuclear deal, if P5+1 complies with its commitments
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 18 Finance 09:41
Gazprombank forecasts preservation of Central Bank of Azerbaijan's interest rate Finance 09:34
Azerbaijan shares details for participation in Bureau of Compulsory Insurance Finance 09:32
Turkmenistan reopens Lotfabad border with Iran after suspension Transport 09:29
Iran to resume online schools Society 09:21
Hyundai to acquire Turkish Kibar Group’s shares in joint factory Economy 08:57
EU offers €55 million COVID-19 support package to Georgia for development of agriculture, rural areas Finance 08:55
295.8 thsd foreigners passed registration in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Kyrgyzstan 08:53
Iran reopens NE border crossing with Turkmenistan Iran 08:50
S.Korea's foreign currency deposit hits record high in November Finance 08:47
690 new coronavirus infections detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:36
Australia names new trade minister amid China tensions Other News 08:24
Turkish 2-wheeler exports jump over 79% in November Economy 07:46
Members of Congress will get vaccinated with first round of vaccine -physician US 07:35
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency talks about its activity in country ICT 07:01
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 310,000: Johns Hopkins University US 06:27
Nigerian security forces rescue more than 300 schoolboys kidnapped by gunmen Other News 05:43
Turkey records growth in number of real estate bought by Iranian citizens Turkey 05:01
U.S. warns Pacific islands about Chinese bid for undersea cable project ICT 03:59
Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in U.S. Finance 02:48
IMF steering committee names Swedish finance minister as next chair Finance 01:57
Oil prices rise, hit 9-month high on U.S. stimulus progress Oil&Gas 01:09
FAO promotes use of climate-friendly farming methods in Turkmenistan Business 00:23
Google urged to vet online financial promotions better ICT 00:18
Iran-Afghan coexistence presents new model of immigration: Official Society 17 December 23:32
Turkish firms in Singapore to benefit from wider access to RCEP markets, envoy says Business 17 December 23:29
We have slowed the spread of coronavirus - PM Gakharia Georgia 17 December 23:22
Earthquake hits northeast of Almaty city Kazakhstan 17 December 22:52
Poland to impose nationwide lockdown from Dec. 28 to Jan. 17 Europe 17 December 22:29
UK says chances of Brexit trade deal below 50%, despite EU optimism Europe 17 December 21:37
Azerbaijan talks results of its athletes’ performances in Turkey at gymnastics championship Society 17 December 21:04
OPEC ready to support reconstruction on liberated Azerbaijani territories Oil&Gas 17 December 20:57
Azerbaijan can join US "The Clean Network" program – ambassador Politics 17 December 20:32
Azerbaijan assisting 6,143 families at initial stage upon presidential order Politics 17 December 20:25
Foreign trade balance between Azerbaijan and Vietnam becomes positive Business 17 December 20:13
Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure talks about next year’s plans Construction 17 December 19:57
Swiss RSI TV and radio channel prepares reportage from Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 December 19:52
Azerbaijan working on strategy for dev't of regional tourism in Nagorno-Karabakh region Economy 17 December 19:33
NBG: Georgia's floating exchange rate offers capacity to absorb shocks Finance 17 December 19:17
Azerbaijan reveals medical workers killed during 44-day war with Armenia Politics 17 December 19:09
Azerbaijan shows monuments to be restored in liberated territories (VIDEO) Society 17 December 18:52
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks COVID-19 infections among military personnel Society 17 December 18:48
Uzbekistan, Italy ready to work on strengthening multifaceted co-op Business 17 December 18:41
Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure discusses its activities carried out in 2020 Construction 17 December 18:34
EU starts 'Pilot Regions Integrated Development Program' in Georgia Oil&Gas 17 December 18:33
Azerbaijan contributes to ensuring energy security at global level - minister Oil&Gas 17 December 18:33
Azerbaijan discloses amount of subsidies issued to farmers Business 17 December 18:18
Volume of financial assets, liabilities in Azerbaijan decreases Finance 17 December 17:58
Data on gasoline sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November 2020 Business 17 December 17:50
Azerbaijan became important country because of its geographic location - ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Politics 17 December 17:48
Armenia insulted feelings of not only Azerbaijanis, but all Muslims of world - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17 December 17:46
Now we are facing new stage of development of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17 December 17:45
Georgian Industrial Asset Management Group shares data on exports Business 17 December 17:43
Afghanistan was among first countries to publicly express support to Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17 December 17:41
Without security, stability it is very difficult to build future - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17 December 17:40
Uzbekneftegaz launches booster compressor station at Uchkyr field Oil&Gas 17 December 17:36
Azerbaijan increases agricultural production value Business 17 December 17:35
Nagorno-Karabakh from point of international law - Azerbaijan's part - Putin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 December 17:31
Subsistence minimum for average household up in Georgia Business 17 December 17:27
Success of Georgia’s economy depends on ability of private sector to attract funds from investors Business 17 December 17:24
Azerbaijan's PM signs order to compensate civilians for damages caused as result of Armenian aggression Society 17 December 17:24
Number of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh region may be increased only upon agreement with all parties – Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 December 17:23
IFC supports projects on providing dialysis services in Uzbekistan Business 17 December 17:20
Co-op between BP and International Bank of Azerbaijan - part of ICT sector development strategy ICT 17 December 17:20
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens tender to buy onshore electrical panels Tenders 17 December 17:19
Human rights resolution against Iran not legally valid - MFA spokesman Society 17 December 17:15
Turkmenistan building new plant for manufacturing of construction materials Business 17 December 17:02
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 17 December 16:59
Turkish Haber Global TV shows video report from Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 December 16:58
FIA approves date for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 Transport 17 December 16:53
Azerbaijan names initial amount of compensation for damage done to civilians as result of Armenia’s aggression Politics 17 December 16:52
Uzbekistan’s gas exports down due to drop in demand Business 17 December 16:38
Retail sales of pharmaceuticals in Azerbaijan grows Business 17 December 16:35
Business activity index increases in Uzbekistan Finance 17 December 16:31
Azerbaijan records decrease in kerosene production Oil&Gas 17 December 16:30
Azerbaijan supplies drinking water to Shusha from second source (PHOTO) Economy 17 December 16:30
Georgia to use US-produced Remdesivir against COVID-19 Georgia 17 December 16:27
Azerbaijan's eleven-month metallurgical production rises Business 17 December 16:16
Russia, Kyrgyzstan increase import of Kazakh-made passenger cars Transport 17 December 16:16
Tbilisi Energy gas supply company talks natural gas costs for commercial consumption Oil&Gas 17 December 16:15
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dash Veyselli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 17 December 16:12
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from transporting cargo by air Transport 17 December 16:04
EU allocates funds for development of agriculture and rural areas in Georgia Business 17 December 16:02
Kazakhstan increases petroleum gas exports to Bulgaria Oil&Gas 17 December 16:02
Cushman & Wakefield involves in development of Georgian Tskaltubo Resort concept Business 17 December 16:00
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 17 Society 17 December 15:51
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency grows Finance 17 December 15:28
Kazakhstan increases exports to China year-on-year Business 17 December 15:05
Azerbaijanis in Canada develop mobile application simulating fame Politics 17 December 15:04
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan trade turnover surges despite COVID-19 Business 17 December 15:00
Details of Iran's trade turnover with ECO member states announced Business 17 December 14:59
Azerbaijan continues to improve provision of its army's units in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 December 14:58
WHO discloses number of medical masks sent to Azerbaijan free of charge Society 17 December 14:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 17 December 14:50
Azerbaijan confirms 4,124 new COVID-19 cases, 4,205 recoveries Society 17 December 14:44
Exports from Iran's Golestan Province to increase Business 17 December 14:38
Spain increases export of agricultural products to Turkmenistan Business 17 December 14:38
IsDB and Oxford University Sign Agreement to Collaborate on Multidimensional Poverty Assessment Arab World 17 December 14:36
UK job furlough spending rises to 46.4 billion pounds Europe 17 December 14:33
Uzbek commodity exchange to buy computer components via tender Tenders 17 December 14:29
All news