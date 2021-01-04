Kyrgyzstan creates 3D tourist attraction map

In Kyrgyzstan, a 3D map of tourist attractions has been created, one of the founders of tourist sites of the republic Maksat Konushaliev tweeted, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He said the 3D map is available at map.tourism.gov.kg

The map includes descriptiptions of sightseeings in every region of Kyrgyzstan in three languages: Kyrgyz, Russian and English.