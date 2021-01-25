India eyes to study Kyrgyz medicinal plants, create their catalog

Deputy Director of the Political Department of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Sagynbek Ibrayev held on Monday a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Alok Amitabh Dimri, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides debated issues related to the implementation of bilateral projects in education, tourism, film industry, agriculture, etc., the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

"The ambassador expressed interest in cooperation on the creation of joint cooperatives for the production of finished agricultural products, as well as the study of the properties of Kyrgyz medicinal plants and the creation of their catalog,” the report sad.

In turn, Sagynbek Ibrayev congratulated the interlocutor on the national holiday - the Republic Day of India, expressing hope that the efforts made by the parties to implement Kyrgyz-Indian joint projects will soon be used in practice.

At the end of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further develop strategic partnership and exchanged visions for the organization of events in 2021 to coincide with the Cross Year of Friendship and Culture.