Transport ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss resumption of regular flights

Minister of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulmira Abdralieva met in Moscow on Feb. 18 with Minister of Transport of Russia Vitaly Savelyev, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan, during the meeting, Abdralieva noted the particular importance of the resumption of regular flights between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation and then a phased reduction of charter flights.

The Kyrgyz minister stressed that, given the stabilization of the epidemiological situation with the pandemic, solving this issue would be tangible support for domestic airlines, as well as citizens of both countries. The minister expressed hope for the support of the Russian side in this matter.

Savelyev said that the issue of resuming flights from the Russian side is also constantly raised and proposals are being made to the Operational Headquarters of the Russian Federation. Rospotrebnadzor is verifying the coefficients, in connection with which it is necessary to work together vis-a-vis the competent authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Abdralieva also raised the issue of the possibility of resuming passenger transportation by rail. Savelyev supported the idea stressing that transportation can be carried out with the permission of Rospotrebnadzor.