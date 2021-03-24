WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Regional Director of the World Health Organization for Europe Hans Kluge has arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the country’s Health Ministry said tha the purpose of the visit is to meet with the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, key leaders of the health sector and familiarize with the current situation in the country around the health system.

As part of the visit, Hans Kluge will visit health care organizations and get acquainted with the work of primary health care, tuberculosis service, successes of digitalization in the health sector, and public health services.

Issues related to combating coronavirus infection, vaccination against COVID-19 will be discussed.