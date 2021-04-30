UN ready to provide technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan - UNRCCA head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

The UN is ready to provide technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in the implementation of the agreements reached between them within existing regional and bilateral programs, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

On April 30, 2021, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbayev had a telephone conversation with the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Central Asia, Head of the Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman on the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

During the talk, Gherman welcomed the agreement between the parties on a ceasefire and the signing of the Protocol on the settlement of the armed conflict in the border areas of the Kyrgyz Batken region and the Tajik Sughd region.

The UN representative expressed the readiness of the UN agencies to provide technical assistance to the parties to the conflict in the implementation of the agreements reached between them based on existing regional and bilateral programs.

Gherman said that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely following developments on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

“The UN headquarters is also aware of the ceasefire agreement reached between the countries. The UN calls on both sides to continue direct negotiations to peacefully resolve any outstanding issues,” the head of the UNRCCA added.