No more Tajik military equipment, servicemen on Kyrgyz territory - Kyrgyz gov't rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

Trend:

There is no more military equipment and military servicemen of the Tajik side on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, Omurbek Suvanaliev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Kyrgyz Government in Batken region, told local Kyrgyz National News Agency (Kabar), Trend reports.

“Now checkpoints have been set up in the border area of Batken region,” said the agency.

"Security measures are now being taken, after which citizens can return to their homes," he said.

On April 28 residents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan border villages clashed over water distribution. The incident continued with involvement of the military units from both sides later in the day.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Kyrgyzstan reported three deaths and 51 injuries as a result of the incident, while Tajikistan reported three deaths and 31 injuries.