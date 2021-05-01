Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan begin negotiating on state border delimitation, demarkation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

The government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have begun negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between the two countries in Kyrgyz Batken region, the press service of Kyrgyzstan’s government said, Trend reports referring to Kabar News Agency.

The Kyrgyz delegation is led by the chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchibek Tashiyev, and the delegation of Tajikistan - by his counterpart Saimumin Yatimov.

During the negotiations, the parties will discuss the current situation and further actions to resolve the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The agreement to hold this meeting was reached following a telephone conversation between the heads of the two states.

The situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 after the citizens of Tajikistan began to install surveillance cameras at the water intake in the village of Kok-Tash, Batken region (Kyrgyzstan), following rumors of people stealing water.

As a result of a skirmish, residents of the two countries began throwing stones at each other. Later, military units from both countries got involved.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported dead and injured as a result of the armed clashes.