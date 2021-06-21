Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 tally reaches 115,615
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 tally reached on Monday 115,615 after registration of 585 new cases in the past 24 hours, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that a total of 4,698 laboratory tests have been conducted in the country over the past day.
The total number of recovered patients rose to 105,410 and the death toll to 1,937, including 360 new recoveries and another 6 deaths.
Meanwhile, 2,403 people remained hospitalized with 101 in intensive care, and 4,803 patients are receiving treatment at home.
Kyrgyzstan has started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29, using Chinese vaccines.
Shusha Declaration laid important legal foundations for joint work diasporas – State Committee (Interview)
Latest
Shusha Declaration laid important legal foundations for joint work diasporas – State Committee (Interview)
New trend in press: Azerbaijan’s first English-language newspaper Azernews to be published in three different designs, to be available in US, UK, China and other countries
Kocharyan's party says first results of parliamentary elections are controversial and don't inspire confidence