Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 tally reaches 115,615

Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 tally reached on Monday 115,615 after registration of 585 new cases in the past 24 hours, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that a total of 4,698 laboratory tests have been conducted in the country over the past day.

The total number of recovered patients rose to 105,410 and the death toll to 1,937, including 360 new recoveries and another 6 deaths.

Meanwhile, 2,403 people remained hospitalized with 101 in intensive care, and 4,803 patients are receiving treatment at home.

Kyrgyzstan has started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29, using Chinese vaccines.