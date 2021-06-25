71.2% of population in Kyrgyzstan has antibodies to COVID-19

71.2% of the population of Kyrgyzstan have antibodies to COVID-19 as of April 1, head of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for the Control of Viral Infections at the NGO "Preventive Medicine", Doctor Zuridin Nurmatov told at a press conference at Kabar, Trend reports.

He said that this does not mean that the growth of the disease should decrease.

“28% do not have antibodies, this is approximately 1 million 800 thousand people. According to our data, in 50% of those infected with coronavirus infection, the disease is asymptomatic. Then we divide the number of citizens who do not have antibodies by two, we get 900 thousand people. Today, it is possible that they can become infected at the same time. So there is no reason to calm down. People continue to carry out festivities, ride like a herring in public transport, all these are ways of spreading,” he said.

He noted that some people, who do not believe in the safety of vaccines, but believe fake news, also cause a big problem.