Starlink plans to open branch in Kyrgyzstan to promote innovative digital projects

SpaceX team visited Kyrgyzstan as part of the Starlink global broadband project, the Ministry of Digital Development of the republic said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

As part of the meeting, a meeting was held between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Dogoev and Starlink Market Access Senior Manager Brian Schepis.

Starlink Market Access is a global satellite system deployed by SpaceX to provide high-speed broadband Internet access.

"During the meeting, the representative of the above-mentioned company showed general information about the activities of SpaceX, discussed the main directions and prospects for possible further cooperation, and exchange of views took place on a set of issues of digital infrastructure development,” the report said.

In addition, the sides considered a procedural issues on the opening of Starlink representative office in the Kyrgyz Republic for the promotion of innovative digital projects.

As a result of the meeting, SpaceX requested additional information on the list of technical requirements, and an agreement was reached on the development of further fruitful cooperation within the global project Starlink.