Government delegations of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan discuss border issues
A meeting of government delegations of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took place in Fergana (Uzbekistan), Trend reports citing Kabar.
According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the negotiations, the sides exchanged proposals on the location of the junction of the state borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
It should be noted that the meeting took place in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.
As a result of the event, a corresponding Protocol was signed.
The next meeting of government delegations will be held on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.
