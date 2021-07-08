Kyrgyzstan adds 1,238 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan added on Thursday 1,238 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections in the country to 135,739, Deputy Minister of Health of the country Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev told at a briefing, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
757 new recoveries are reported over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 115,513.
4,525 people are currently hospitalized across the country and 12,506 patients are receiving treatment at home.
Meanwhile, 10 new virus related deaths were registered, taking the nationwide count to 2,073.
