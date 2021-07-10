Kyrgyzstan reports 1,295 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Saturday 1,295 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 138,353, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 892 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the total recoveries in the country to 117,250.

The headquarters also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,093.

Currently, 4,585 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, 198 of them are in critical condition and 13,282 patients - at home.

A total of 107,487 tests have been carried out across the country during the day.