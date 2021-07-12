Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate its 1.2 mln citizens by mid-August

Kyrgyzstan 12 July 2021 13:55 (UTC+04:00)
Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate its 1.2 mln citizens by mid-August

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate 1 million 250 thousand people until mid-August, Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said Monday on air of Birinchi Radio, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

He added 1 million 250 thousand doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Kyrgyzstan on July 11.

"Of these, 150,000 doses are humanitarian aid, and 1 million 100 doses were purchased at the expense of the republican budget. Now the vaccine is distributed by regions according to the population of a region and the number of patients. 847 vaccination points are working today. They are located in commercial and private medical institutions, in cinemas, and mobile groups have started working. We think that now, when the third wave is underway, vaccination will help stop the spread of the coronavirus," the health minister of Kyrgyzstan said.

As of today, 130,000 Kyrgyzstanis have received their vaccine shot.

“We plan to vaccinate 1,250,000 people by mid-August. We need to vaccinate 70% of the population, that is, 2,137,000. If we vaccinate 70% of the population, we will have collective immunity," Beishenaliev concluded.

