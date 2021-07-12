Kyrgyzstan is at peak of COVID-19 incidence, decline will be in 10-14 days

We previously predicted a peak in the incidence of COVID-19 in June-July, we have now reached a peak, in 10-14 days there will be a decline in the incidence, Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told at a meeting of the committee of Jogorku Kenesh, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

He said that 2,443 beds are now available in the country for patients with COVID-19, of which 340 beds are in Bishkek.

“The hospitals have a sufficient number of medicines, PPE and health workers. Every day 250-300 beds are prepared for the night,” he said.