Foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan amounts USD 2.8 bln

In January-May 2021, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $ 2.8 billion, and increased by 27.7% compared to January-May 2020, head of the Department of Summary Work and Dissemination of Statistical Information of the National Statistics Committee Chinara Turdubayeva said during a press conference, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Exports rose by 4.4%, and imports also increased by 40.5%.

"The volume of mutual trade of the republic with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) amounted to more than $ 1.3 billion, and increased by 34.8% compared to January-May 2020. Meanwhile, exports increased by 75% and imports - by 24%.

Russia accounted for the largest share of mutual trade of Kyrgyzstan among EAEU member states – 64%, followed by Kazakhstan - 34.4%.