Kyrgyzstan’s volume of industrial production makes KGS 154 bln

In January-June 2021, Kyrgyzstan’s volume of industrial production amounted to KGS 154 billion, the National Statistics Committee of the republic said Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

In comparison with January-June last year, this figure declined by 10.6 percent due to a decrease in production of pharmaceutical products (by 36.5 percent), basic metals and finished metal products, and chemical products (31.2 percent).

Negative trends were observed in construction, where a decrease in volumes amounted to 14.2 percent, while in agriculture, on the contrary, there was an increase in volumes by 1.3 percent and in wholesale and retail trade - by 11.0 percent.