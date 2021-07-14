Kyrgyzstan’s volume of industrial production makes KGS 154 bln
In January-June 2021, Kyrgyzstan’s volume of industrial production amounted to KGS 154 billion, the National Statistics Committee of the republic said Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
In comparison with January-June last year, this figure declined by 10.6 percent due to a decrease in production of pharmaceutical products (by 36.5 percent), basic metals and finished metal products, and chemical products (31.2 percent).
Negative trends were observed in construction, where a decrease in volumes amounted to 14.2 percent, while in agriculture, on the contrary, there was an increase in volumes by 1.3 percent and in wholesale and retail trade - by 11.0 percent.
Latest
Azerbaijan resolving employment issues of war participants and private sector responds positively to appeals - President Aliyev
State provided 10 thousand families of martyrs and veterans with apartments, private houses - President Aliyev
Baku court announces data of next trial over Armenians accused of espionage against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Brotherhood ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan are further strengthened with Shusha Declaration - Turkish FM
Azerbaijan made voluntary financial contributions to World Health Organization in amount of $10 million - President Aliyev
Return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homeland in dignity and safety is, among others, our key priority - Azerbaijani president
Historic “Bandung principles” fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities - President Aliyev