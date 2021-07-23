Kyrgyzstan's count of COVID-19 infections surpasses 155,000-mark

1,127 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were revealed in Kyrgyzstan on Friday, taking the nationwide count to 155,055, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

During a briefing on Friday, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of the republic Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev said that 1,396 people have cured of the disease in the last 24 hours

A total of 132,138 Kyrgyzstanis have recovered from the disease since the outbreak of coronavirus.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,226 after 10 people died from it.

The representative of the Health Ministry added that a treatment in hospitals is being provided to 4,229 people, and 15,845 patients are being treated at home.

Kyrgyzstan carried out 9,116 PCR test in the past day.