Kyrgyzstan, Korea discuss strengthening co-op between law enforcement agencies

The Bishkek city hosted on Monday a meeting between Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan Lee Won-jae, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

In his welcoming speech, Minister Niyazbekov congratulated the ambassador on appointment, and noted the importance of developing partnership relations, the press service of the Internal Ministry reported.

"Let me welcome you in the walls of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. I am pleased to meet you. Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your appointment to the high position of Ambassador of Korea to Kyrgyzstan,” Ulan Niyazbekov said.

The sides exchanged views on the status and prospects of bilateral cooperation, noted the importance of further strengthening of practical cooperation and partnership between law enforcement agencies of the two countries in the field of ensuring public order, security of citizens.

"I want to especially note that the Korean police is one of the best in the fight against transnational crime, religious extremism, cybercrime and drug trafficking. We are very interested in a detailed study of the experience of the police of the Republic of Korea in these areas,” the Kyrgyz interior minister added.

In turn, Ambassador Lee Won-jae gave a positive assessment of the trend of dynamic development of bilateral relations, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the hope for further close and fruitful cooperation.

Summing up the meeting, Ulan Niyazbekov noted the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to cooperation with the Korean side and is ready to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership and further expand cooperation between the competent authorities of the two countries.