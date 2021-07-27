Kazakhstan to transfer 25 thsd doses of QazVac vaccine to Kyrgyzstan

25,000 doses of QazVac Kazakhstan’s vaccine against COVID-19 are being sent to Kyrgyzstan, the Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

"As part of cooperation in combating COVID-19 pandemic, a transfer of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan in the form of 25 thousand doses of the QazVac vaccine will take place on July 28, 2021 at the Korday - Akzhol checkpoint with the participation of Kyrgyz Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and Kazakh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Rapil Zhoshybaev," the report said.

QazCovid-in, commercially known as QazVac, is a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems in Kazakhstan. QazCoVac-P is a second COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Kazakh Biosafety Research Institute and in clinical trials.

The administration of the vaccine for the general population began at the end of April 2021. The Research Institute Kunsulu Zakarya's Director General's justification is that the trial is almost 50% completed and "people who have received [the] vaccine feel well; there have been no side-effects and the effectiveness of the vaccine is high".