Kyrgyzstan shares data on COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 3,173 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan as of Aug 6, Trend reports via AKIpress.

As reported, 29 (0.9 percent) of them are in satisfactory condition, 2016 (63.5 percent) - in mild, 942 (29.6 percent) - in serious and 189 (5.9 percent) - in extremely serious condition.

Some 6,874 patients are treated at home.