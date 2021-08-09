Kyrgyz ambassador asks American side to support number of projects in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz Ambassador to the United States Baktybek Amanbaev met with Coordinator of US Assistance to Europe and Eurasia at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State, Jim Kulikovski, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The ambassador informed the interlocutor about the national strategy and development programs of the Kyrgyz Republic, acquainted with the internal political situation and changes in recent years. In his speech, Amanbaev emphasized that the main goal of President Sadyr Zhaparov is the development of the Kyrgyz economy and the creation of jobs in the near future, for which the Kyrgyz authorities are interested in carrying out systemic reforms in all areas, including public administration, economy, judicial system, education and energy. The ambassador urged the US government to provide assistance in these areas first. Also in his speech, Amanbaev appealed to the American side with a request to support educational projects in Kyrgyzstan, as well as improve the qualifications of specialists in these areas.

Kulivoski expressed his readiness to provide possible assistance in the listed industries, which will strengthen the capabilities of the Kyrgyz Republic in sustainable economic development. It was noted that the American side will continue to support the development of democratic values.

The sides also discussed joint actions to counter the spread of coronavirus and overcome the economic consequences of the pandemic. Kulikovski said that the United States will continue to provide vaccines to foreign countries, including Kyrgyzstan.