Kyrgyzstan adds 237 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan added on Thursday 237 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally to 174,813, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported the recovery of 422 more patients and 5 new deaths, raising the total recoveries in the country to 168,012 and bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,503.

Currently, 1,215 patients with coronavirus are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 1,643 patients are being treated at home.