Indian external affairs minister to visit Kyrgyzstan

External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Kyrgyzstan on October 10-11, the Indian media reported with reference to Ministry of External Affairs, Trend reports Kabar.

Jaishankar on Sunday will embark on a three-nation tour of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia. Jaishankar will be undertaking the tour from October 10 to 13, the report said.

He will be in the Kyrgyz Republic on October 10-11 and leave for Kazakhstan on Monday. He will then visit Armenia on October, 12-13.

The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in India's bilateral ties with the three countries as well as share views on developments in the region. It will be a continuation of our increased engagement with countries in our 'extended neighbourhood, the report said.

This will be Jaishankar's first visit to Kyrgyzstan as External Affairs Minister.

He will hold a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Rusian Kazakbaev, apart from calling on President Sadyr Zhaparov. Some agreements, MoUs are also expected to be signed during the visit.