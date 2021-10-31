Kyrgyz president leaves for Glasgow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has left for Glasgow, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to take part in the opening of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and deliver a message at the Summit of leaders, his press service said Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Conference will be held on Nov. 1-2.

In addition, on the sidelines of the Summit, the President Zhaparov will hold meetings with his foreign counterparts, heads of international climate organizations and multilateral development banks.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic consists of:

- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev;

- Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov;

- Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Kyrgyz President's Office Zheenbek Kulubayev.

The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP 26) will be held from October 31 to November 12, 2021 at the Scottish Convention Center in Glasgow. Organizers - Great Britain together with Italy.