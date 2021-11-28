According to preliminary results 6 parties may enter Kyrgyz Parliament

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has published on its website the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections from automatically reading ballot boxes, Trend reports citing Kabar.

At the moment, out of 2,494 automatically reading ballot boxes, information has been received from 2,247, which is 90.10%. According to preliminary data, 1 million 182 thousand 291 voters out of 3 million 703 thousand 420 came to the elections, which is 31.92%.

The parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan to elect 90 deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh by using a mixed electoral system. 54 deputies are to be elected according to the proportional system in single electoral constituencies, while 36 deputies are to be elected from single-mandate constituencies on a majority basis.

According to data of the automatically reading ballot, six parties have overcome 5 % barrier - Butun Kyrgyzstan (6.71 %), Alliance (8.12%), Yiman Nuru (5.98 %), Yntymak (10.73 %), Ishenim (13.43 %), Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (16.83 %).

To get into parliament, parties need to get at least 5% of the vote.

Preliminary results:

Ata-Meken - 3.48%

Bүtun Kyrgyzstan - 6.74%

Alliance - 8.23%

Legalize - 0.62%

Yiman Nuru - 6.01%

Kүchtүү Region - 0.62%

Bagyt - 0.95%

Yntymak - 10.81%

Ishenim - 13.50%

Azattyk - 4.01%

Mekenchil El - 1.54%

Kyrgyzstan zhashildar partysy - 0.41%

Zhashasyn Kyrgyzstan - 0.44%

Social Democrats - 3.21%

Aruuzat-El Kutu - 0.46%

Patriotic Party of Unity of Kyrgyzstan - 0.96%

Uluttar Birimdigi - 2.48%

El Үmүtү - 4.46%

Ordo - 0.46%

Uluu-Zhurt - 0.71%

Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan - 16.86%

Against all - 2.17%.