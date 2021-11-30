Manual counting of 29% of protocols show that 7 parties may enter Kyrgyz Parliament

According to results of manual counting of 28.47% of ballot papers, 7 political parties can enter the Kyrgyz Parliament, Trend reports citing Kabar.

1,006 candidates from 21 political parties took part in the elections.

Thus, Butun Kyrgyzstan - 5.70%, Alliance - 6.98%, Yiman Nuru - 7.58%, Yntymak - 13.69%, Ishenim - 11.76%, El Umutu - 6.02%, Ata-Jurt Kyrgyzstan" - 14.54%

Meanwhile, on the results of scanned ballot boxes, 6 parties overcome 5% barrier.

The candidates with the largest number of votes will enter parliament in single-mandate constituencies, and parties with at least 5 % of the vote will win in a single constituency.

For the first time, 90 Parliament members of Kyrgyzstan were elected through a mixed electoral system with 54 of them to be elected according to a proportional system from political parties, and 36 others elected from single-mandate constituencies on a majority basis.

