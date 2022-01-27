Civil protection services of Kyrgyzstan transferred to emergency mode

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27

Trend:

Civil protection services of Batken oblast of Kyrgyzstan transferred to emergency mode, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The ministry said that as a result of an armed clash on the Tort-Kocho section of the Osh-Batken-Isfana road, at 20:04 by local time, residents of the village of Orto-Boz of the Ak-Tatyr a/a began to be evacuated to the village of Ravat of the Batken district.

Also, local residents of the villages of Zhaka-Oruk, Uch-Dobo of the Ak-Tatyr a / a, Samarkandek of the Samarkandek a / a, Ak-Sai, Tash-Tumshuk of the Ak-Sai a / a are being evacuated by private cars towards the village of Ravat, Batken district.

The units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic located on the territory of the Batken oblast were raised on the signal "COLLECT", measures are being taken to alert and evacuate the population.