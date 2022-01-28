Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold meeting on incident at border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold a meeting on the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, said the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"Border representatives of Kyrgyzstan are at a meeting with the governor of the Sughd region of Tajikistan and the border representative of Tajikistan. The meeting takes place in the area of Kak-Sai, Batken region," the Border Service said.

As of 02:00 fire ceased in the areas of Kocho-Boyu and Dahma. Shots are periodically heard in the area of Golovnay and Tort-Kocho.