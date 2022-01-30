Kyrgyzstan reports 276 fresh coronavirus cases

Kyrgyzstan daily coronavirus cases increased by 276 on Sunday, taking the overall count of infections to 198,111, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Health Ministry of the republic reported that number of those cured of the disease has reached 187,000 after 614 patients were reported to have recovered in the last 24 hours.

In addition, 4 new virus-related fatalities were recorded throughout Kyrgyzstan, pushing the nationwide death toll to 2,876.

The Health Ministry reported that as of Jan. 30, treatment in hospitals is provided to 1,474 patients, while 5,242 people are being treated at home.