Foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan increased by 19.5% in 2021

According to preliminary data, in 2021, the volume of foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $6 billion 800 million, which is 19.5% more than in 2020. This became known during a meeting of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce on the results of last year, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Of the total, exports amounted to $1 billion 610 million, excluding gold - at the level of $1 billion 250 million, which is 26.7% more than in 2020. Import receipts were at $5 billion 190 million, up 39.6%.

The meeting participants also talked about events organized to expand economic and trade cooperation.

Thus, 34 meetings of intergovernmental councils and commissions with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, South Korea and Hungary were held, during which agreements on cooperation in various economic spheres were reached.

The Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum was followed by the establishment of Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund with a charter capital of $200 million. Also, about 60 joint projects worth over $550.4 million were planned.

Foreign trade contracts totaling$3.2 million were signed during the business forum in Dubai.

Together with the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, the work on creation and functioning of 3 wholesale-distribution centers and 1 industrial trade and logistics complex was started.

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy also launched the "Central Asian Trade Information Portal" and the Information Trade Portal of Kyrgyzstan to strengthen export potential and regional integration of Central Asian countries for the development of trade.