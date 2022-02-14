1,125,127 people fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 provided latest data on vaccination rollout in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Thus, in the past day:

- primary series was given to 1 thousand 231 people. A total of 1 million 378,368 people have been vaccinated with the first dose in the republic;

- second primary dose was given to 14. Thus, a total of 1,125,127 people have been vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine;

- 86 people were vaccinated with a booster dose. A total of 89,656 people in the republic have been vaccinated with a booster dose.

Kyrgyzstan started the vaccination campaign on March 29, 2020. The country is inoculating its citizens with Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Sputnik-Light, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.