Kyrgyzstan reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan registered on Friday 41 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total caseload to 200,255, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The country’s Health Ministry said that 2,249 coronavirus tests conducted over the past day.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan increased to 193,792 after 191 more were added in the last 24-hour period.

The ministry reported 2 more virus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide tally to 2,939.

Currently, 333 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 44 in critical condition and 1,622 patients are receiving treatment at home.