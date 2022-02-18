Kyrgyz transport minister and Mongolian ambassador discuss cooperation

Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Erkinbek Osoev met in Bishkek with Ambassador of Mongolia to the Kyrgyz Republic Ganhuyag Sodnom, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

During the talks, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of road and air transport. In particular, the sides came to an understanding on the need to build up bilateral cooperation, which should be actively promoted, developed and strengthened on mutually beneficial terms. Osoev, as chairman of the Kyrgyz part of the Kyrgyz-Mongolian intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, assured the ambassador that he would make every effort for this.

During the meeting, it was also said that in order to intensify trade and economic cooperation and increase bilateral trade, it is very important to develop transport links, including the opening of direct flights between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia. This will be facilitated by the opening of a regular flight on the route Ulaanbaatar-Bishkek-Ulaanbaatar from March 6, 2022 by the Mongolian airline "Xiongnu Air", with a frequency of once a week.

As a result of the talks, an agreement was also reached to hold the next 4th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Mongolian intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation in the near future in the city of Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia).