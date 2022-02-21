Kyrgyzstan registers 35 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan on Sunday registered 35 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the caseload to 200,322, the Ministry of Health said in a statement, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
142 recoveries were registered, taking the total number of recoveries to stand at 194,099.
The ministry reported 2 deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,944.
Currently, 248 patients are being treated in hospitals, while 1,457 patients are receiving treatment at home.
