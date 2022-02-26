31 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
31 fresh cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, taking the total count of infections to 200,458, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan also reported that 122 more peopel with previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have cured in the last 24 hours.
Thus, number of those recovered in Kyrgyzstan has amounted to 194,918 since the start of the pandemic.
Number of virus-related fatalities now stands at 2,954 as 2 new deaths were recorded across the republic in the past day.
Currently, treatment in hospitals is provided to 192 patients, and 818 Kyrgyzstanis are being treated at home.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Killings of civilians at Khojaly stemmed from policy of ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis at state level in Armenia - MFA
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide onInstagram (PHOTO)
World-famous photographer talks about Armenia’s atrocities against Azerbaijani people (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan undertaken important global initiatives to boost international solidarity against pandemic and to counter "vaccine nationalism" - President Ilham Aliyev
So far, 68 per cent of adult population in Azerbaijan received two shots of vaccine - President Ilham Aliyev
We support initiatives to ensure affordable, equitable, universal and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines - President Ilham Aliyev
Statement by President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev in video format presented at high-level thematic debate convened by President of UN General Assembly (VIDEO)
Vusal Guliyev appointed head of Presidential Administration's Department for Work with NGOs and Communications
Moscow Declaration to strengthen trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia - MFA spokesperson
Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia aimed at reinforcing regional security - MFA
Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center film video address on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Embassy, Diaspora participating in delivery of compatriots from Ukraine to Moldova - ambassador
TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan to give additional impetus to innovations, technologies dev't in country (PHOTO)
All people must work in name of peace and tranquility to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in future - UK ambassador
Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly - aide to Azerbaijani president