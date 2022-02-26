31 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

31 fresh cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, taking the total count of infections to 200,458, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan also reported that 122 more peopel with previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have cured in the last 24 hours.

Thus, number of those recovered in Kyrgyzstan has amounted to 194,918 since the start of the pandemic.

Number of virus-related fatalities now stands at 2,954 as 2 new deaths were recorded across the republic in the past day.

Currently, treatment in hospitals is provided to 192 patients, and 818 Kyrgyzstanis are being treated at home.