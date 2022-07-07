Kyrgyzstan's state budget revenues sharply increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Kyrgyzstan recorded a significant increase in state budget revenues from January through May 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Finance.

Kyrgyzstan's state budget revenues in the reporting period totaled 105.9 billion soms ($1.3 billion), which is an increase of 40.6 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year (75.3 billion soms, or $947.5 million).

According to the ministry, the growth was due to an increase in tax revenues by 55.6 percent compared to the similar period of last year (53.7 billion soms, or $676.2 million) - up to 83.6 billion soms ($1 billion).

Meanwhile, the amount of customs duties reached 512.5 million soms ($6.4 million), which is twice as much compared to the same period in 2021 (242.6 million soms, or $3 million).