Testing of 5G network to start in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Testing of 5G network will start in Kyrgyzstan on August 1, 2022, said Minister of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan Talantbek Imanov on July 19, Trend reports via Kyrgyz Media.

“Monitoring of the quality of communication in the country with all telecom operators of Kyrgyzstan was carried out, and a road map was prepared for testing 5G, which we will conduct together with the Chinese company Huawei,” said Imanov.

Cellular network is currently available in 98.2 percent of Kyrgyzstan's territories. There are about 2.2 million users of the 2G network, 2.1 million of the 3G network, and 2.1 million of the 4G in Kyrgyzstan.

Notably, the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan is actively working on to improve internet access for citizens of Kyrgyzstan.